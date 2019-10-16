William (Bill) C. Roemer

October 7, 1931 - September 18, 2019

William C. Roemer,87, of New Port Richey Fla. passed away September 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with Lung Cancer.

Born in Kenosha on October 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Richard W. and Margaret (Davison) Roemer. Bill attended local schools. He received his Bachelor's Degree from U.W.-Madison, his Master's Degree from Purdue University and his Juris Doctor Degree at San Diego University Law School.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Shirley Roemer, his children Marie and Kimberly and his step daughters, Anne, Mary, Stephanie and Carol. He is also survived by his sisters Jean Slagoski and Jane Jurca; nieces and nephew; Dawn Jurca, Sally (Jurca) Marianyi and James Slagoski. "Grandpa Bill" will be missed by his eleven step grandchildren and his faithful four-legged companion Nicky.

Memorial services for Bill will take place in Kenosha, Wis., on October 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Memorials in honor of Bill may be made to the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Fisher House Foundation location in Tampa Florida.