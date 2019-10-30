William D. "Bill" Schroeder

1962-2019

William "Bill" Schroeder, 56, of Kenosha passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Bill was born November 24, 1962 in Kenosha, the son of Harold & Mary (Fleming) Schroeder. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S. Bill was employed at Steinhafels for many years as a Floor Designer. He loved interior decorating, doing yard work, gardening, going to flea markets, and decorating for Christmas.

Bill is survived by his life partner, Kent Kumpula of Kenosha; parents, Harold & Mary Schroeder; and sister, Janet (Mark) Pillard.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m.

