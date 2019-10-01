Kenosha News

William Edward Zirbel Sr. (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
Obituary
William Edward Zirbel Sr.

William Edward Zirbel Sr., 93, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Azura Memory Care.

William was born on December 6, 1925, the son of the late Theodore and Rose (Steffen) Zirbel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. William was a member of the U.S. Army. He married Joann Schmidt on December 30, 1951 in Pleasant Prairie. He was employed at Great Lakes Naval Base for many years. He was a member of Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, loved all dogs, and spending time with his family & friends, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Cathy (Raymond) Kriska, Randy Zirbel, William (Cindy) Zirbel; brother, Larry Zirbel; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Lester, Wesley, Warren, and Walter, and sisters, Mildred, Dorothy, Helen, and June.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial Bristol Cemetery.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 1, 2019
