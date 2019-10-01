William Edward Zirbel Sr.

William Edward Zirbel Sr., 93, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Azura Memory Care.

William was born on December 6, 1925, the son of the late Theodore and Rose (Steffen) Zirbel. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. William was a member of the U.S. Army. He married Joann Schmidt on December 30, 1951 in Pleasant Prairie. He was employed at Great Lakes Naval Base for many years. He was a member of Pleasant Prairie United Methodist Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, loved all dogs, and spending time with his family & friends, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Cathy (Raymond) Kriska, Randy Zirbel, William (Cindy) Zirbel; brother, Larry Zirbel; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Lester, Wesley, Warren, and Walter, and sisters, Mildred, Dorothy, Helen, and June.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial Bristol Cemetery.

