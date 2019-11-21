William (Bill) Eils

1960-2019

Bill passed on to glory after a battle with cancer. A member of Unity ARP in Piedmont SC, He is survived br his wife of 39 years Jennifer Eils, a daughter Mallory (Brooks) Wilson, A son Daniel (Colleen) Eils, A sister Donna (Grant) Zimany, A brother Martin Eils, His parents Jim and MaryAnn Eils, Also his loving church family, co workers, and many good friends. he was preceded in death by: his grandparents, his in laws Don and Grace Millkent, and his sister Patricia (Eils) Flores.

Bill grew up in Kenosha, WI and found SC to be his home in 1989. He loved his life and the people in it and as always willing to offer a helping hand. Things were considered broken only if Bill could not fix it. He loved to tinker and had many hobbies: radio controlled planes, disk golfing, kayaking, hiking, bike riding, woodwork, an craft brewing.

He as employed at Danfoss for 25 years and at Robert Bosch LLC for the past 10 years as a production technician. Bill loved his work.

Bill loved his family, his church family, friends and co workers, He also loved his Lord with whom he will be with for eternity