William F. Joyce

1952 - 2020

William F. Joyce, age 68, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

Born in Camden, NJ on January 6, 1952, he was the son of the late Francis and Regina (Linkiewicz) Joyce. William graduated from Forest View High School in 1970, he was a 1974 graduate from Western IL University and received his Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Bill was employed with Buehler as Vice President of Sales for 30 years, retiring in 2009. Following his retirement, Bill was employed part time as a sales associate for Action Marine Inc in Elkorn. He was a member of the former Kenosha Racquet Ball Club and Car Club of America. He enjoyed karting and auto racing, but loved spending time with his grandchildren, Aleena and Zain.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Yusra Cheema) Joyce and Kathleen (Jerald) Ogden; his former wife, Pam Joyce; his grandchildren, Aleena and Zain Joyce; and his brother, Joseph (Denise) Joyce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Hartman.

A visitation honoring Bill's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 Noon at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery.

