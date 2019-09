William G. Nygren

William Nygren, 85, of Somers passed away on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Military Honors services will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 10:00AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

Please visit www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

for full obituary.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com