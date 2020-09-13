1/
William J. "Bill" Yankus
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
William "Bill" J. Yankus, age 77, formerly of Kenosha, WI and lived in St. Lawrence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born on December 5, 1942 in Kenosha, WI to Edward and Ruth (nee Sorenson) Yankus. He attended Kenosha schools graduating in 1962 from Mary D. Bradford High School. Bill was in the Kingsmen Drum Corp and became an instructor for several years. He was active with scouting and was lucky to attend several jamborees here and in Europe. Bill was a 4H leader for the St. Lawrence Eager Beavers 4H Club. He also joined the fire department and became on of their first EMT's.

Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara "Barb" (nee Crysdale) Yankus; three children, William E., Bonnie L. (Tom) Eldred and Margaret A. (John) Goebel; five grandchildren, Jed, Cal, Gio, Mia and Amanda; sister Ruth Ann (Wayne) Higgins; nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00PM at the St. Lawrence Fire Company Station (4955 Hwy 175 Hartford, WI 53027). Requested by the fire department, please park on the north side of the building.

A special thank you to the excellent care at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
St. Lawrence Fire Company Station
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
