William Jay Cox

William J. Cox, 93, Kenosha, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Bill was the son of Timothy and Minnie Cox.

Bill was born in Kenosha, Wis. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific theater of World War II. While stationed in Calif., he met his first wife of 39 years, Mary Jeanne, with whom he had two daughters, and one son who died shortly after birth.

Bill worked for 42 years for Outboard Marine Corporation before retiring. He was also an accomplished commercial artist and painter, creating many large-scale landscape works in oil and showing his work at Stanford University.

Bill later married Henrietta (Musgrave) Cox, and the couple lived for many years in Michigan. After Henrietta's passing in 2015, Bill moved back to his hometown of Kenosha. Bill was a proud WWII veteran, enjoyed discussing politics, and loved meeting family, friends, and acquaintances at the Gateway Café' in Kenosha.

Bill is survived by his daughter Peggy (Tony) Amadio, Kenosha, WI, and his sister Judy Toll, Richmond, IL, nieces, nephews, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife Henrietta, infant son Steven, his daughter Vicki Hassett, his stepson William Goforth, his brothers Timothy and Robert, and his sister Marion Scruggs.

Special thanks to Bill's great nephew Joe Scruggs for all his help and patience in taking care of Bill.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated, per William's wishes the family will donate them to the charity of his choice.

Kenosha Funeral Services

8226-Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI 53143 www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

(262)652-1943