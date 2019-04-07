William J. Luplow
|
1938 - 2019
William J. Luplow, 81, of Trevor, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019m after a short illness.
He was born on Feb. 29, 1938, in Saginaw, Mich. Bill graduated from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. and was employed and retired from OMC in Waukegan, Ill., where he was a senior chemist for over 30 years.
Bill Married Dixie Moore in 1958, and had two sons, Charles W (Pamela) and Michael J.; with whom Bill loved and was cared for. Bill was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Bill loved the Lord and was at peace. All of us will love and miss him always.
In accordance with Bill's wishes, services for the family will be held privately.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 7, 2019