Kenosha News

William Luplow

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Luplow.

William J. Luplow

1938 - 2019

William J. Luplow, 81, of Trevor, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019m after a short illness.

He was born on Feb. 29, 1938, in Saginaw, Mich. Bill graduated from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. and was employed and retired from OMC in Waukegan, Ill., where he was a senior chemist for over 30 years.

Bill Married Dixie Moore in 1958, and had two sons, Charles W (Pamela) and Michael J.; with whom Bill loved and was cared for. Bill was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Bill loved the Lord and was at peace. All of us will love and miss him always.

In accordance with Bill's wishes, services for the family will be held privately.



Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Funeral Home
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.