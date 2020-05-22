William Paul ""Bill"" Cibrario 1948-2020 William P. "Bill" Cibrario, 71, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie. Born in Kenosha, on July 7, 1948, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Adeline (Widmar) Cibrario. He was a lifelong resident of Kenosha and was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1966. The US Army called William to serve in Vietnam from 1968 until being honorably discharged in 1969. On June 6, 1970, he married Cheryl Fox, and they spent over 50 wonderful years together. He was a loving husband and dedicated father. Bill was employed at Johnson Outboard Motors for 20 years, went on to own his own business "Ability Roofing & Siding", and ended his career working for 15 years as a custodian for KUSD – which he loved every minute of. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his new 4-wheel ATV. Surviving Bill is his beloved wife, Cheryl; three sons, William "Bill", Bryon, and Matt Cibrario; two grandchildren, Arun and Anjali; three brothers, John Jr. (Rosemary), Nick (Geri), and Dan (Mindy) Cibrario; and a sister, Susan (Sy) Bachmann. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 24th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. with full military honors to follow. Interment will be private at St. George Cemetery at a later date. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Bill's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 22, 2020.