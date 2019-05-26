William P. Schmitz

1934 - 2019

William P. Schmitz, 85 passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 16 2019. He was born in Kenosha on Feb. 24, 1934, the son of the late William P. and Lenore (nee: Richards) Schmitz.

After graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, Bill entered the U.S. Army. On Sept. 3, 1955, in St. George Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Barbara Koblenski. Bill served the City of Kenosha as a dedicated firefighter and retired after 30 years. He was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Church, the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local #141 and a volunteer with Froedtert South Medical Center. In Nov. of 1999, the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services named Bill's family, Family of the Year. Bill enjoyed his family which was the center of his world, many great travels, playing cribbage, friends and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Barbara; their children, Janet (Roger) Miesbauer, Bill (Kris) Schmitz, Mark (Tina Martinelli) Schmitz, all of Kenosha; grandchildren Ariel (Patrick), Robbyn (Louis), Eric, Daniel and a soon to be great-grandchild; brothers-in-law, Stanley Koblenski, Kenosha and Dennis (Sharon) Koblenski of Delafield, Wis., nieces, nephews, other relatives, brother fire-fighters and friends.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, a private family service was held with Rev. Roman Stikel officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Kenosha Fire Department.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and

Crematory

4600 County Line Road

553-9000