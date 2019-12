William Thomas Houser

July 4, 1949 - December 4, 2019

William Thomas Houser, 70, passed from this world on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on Monday July 4, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN to George Forrest Houser and Zereda Mae (Harring) Houser.

He is survived by Cory Ryan Houser, Robert Aaron Houser, Jessica Lynn Houser, and extended family and friends.

He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorable service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the family burial site.