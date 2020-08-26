William W. Crockett Jr.

December 30, 1924 - August 23, 2020

William W. Crockett Jr age 95 of Fox Lake, IL and formerly of Powers Lake, WI died August 23, 2020.

He was born on December 30, 1924. The son of the late William and Susan (Ross) Crockett Sr. On August 2, 1969 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes, WI he was united in marriage to Diane Ehlert. He worked in sales for many years for the John Sterling Corporation. He served in the United States Army Air Corp. During his life he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

William is survived by his wife Diane. Father of Tom (Judy) Crockett of Lindenhurst, IL and Barb (Rich) Hinzpeter of Twin Lakes, WI. Grandfather to Bill (Natalie) Elverman, Dennis (Katie) Elverman, Colin Crockett and Sarah (Steve) Love. Great Grandfather of 6. He was preceded in death by his sisters Jane Buchanan, Martha Radtke and Margaret Momany.

Funeral Services will be held Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Mound Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or to charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required. You are welcome to come inside to offer your support and condolences, but please be mindful of time spent inside so that all mourners are able to express their sympathy.