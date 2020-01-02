Kenosha News

William "Wild Willy" F. "Bill" Jorgensen (1947 - 2020)
Obituary
William ""Bill"" ""Wild Willy"" F. Jorgensen

June 15, 1947 - December 27, 2019

William "Bill" "Wild Willy" F. Jorgensen, 72, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Froedtert So. Kenosha Medical Center.

A Memorial Visitation for Bill will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 2, 2020
