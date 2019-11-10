Wojciech "Voytek" Wiatrowski

1945 - 2019

Wojciech "Voytek"

Wiatrowski, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on September 7, 1945, in Olsztyn, Poland, he was the son of the late Tomasz and Jadwiga Wiatrowski.

From 1961 to 1966, he was a member of the Polish National Team in equestrian show jumping, holding the Champion of Poland title in 1963 and 1964.

He came to the US in 1975 and continued his passion as a horse trainer, eventually settling in Kenosha, WI. Years later, he became Chief Steward for the Military Sealift Command where he traveled the world on various naval ships.

Wojciech loved to impress family and friends with his cooking. His specialties being pierogis and other traditional Polish dishes. He was known to tell a good joke and enjoyed his nightly gin martini. He also loved a good game of cribbage and playing Wii Golf with his wife.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; his three children, Christopher (Lacey) Wiatrowski, Robert Wiatrowski, and Joanna (Bogdan) Klimek; three step-children, Jonathan (Vicki) Petts, Benjamin (Nicholle) Petts, and Nicholas Petts; 10 grandchildren, Magdalena, Monika, Patrycja, Julia, Maciej, Pawel, Aleksandra, Ian, Julianna, and Skylar; and two great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Anna (Heinrich) Bonk; other relatives, and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 12th, at the funeral home, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

