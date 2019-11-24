Yolanda M. (Binotto) Aceto

1937 - 2019

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to David and Maria (Serpe) Binotto. Married Stanislao in Cosenza, Italy on September 20, 1953. Educated in Kenosha schools, volunteered at St. Mark school & United Hospital, also as a Eucharist Minister at St. Mark Parish for many years. She was a wife, homemaker, mother, nana, and raised many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years.

She is survived by her husband, Stanislao and their six children: David (Lois) Aceto, Julie (Michael) Newsome, Richard Aceto, Suzanne (Christopher) Bruff, Timothy (Jennifer) Aceto, and JoAnne Aceto. She is also survived by grandchildren Adam, Joshua, Vincent (Rachel), Nicholas, Gina, Elizabeth, Katie (Matthew), Max, and Callie; as well as great-grandchildren Madelyn and Riley. She is also survived by four brothers: Peter Binotto, Annunziato Misurelli, Eugene Misurelli, Santo Misurelli, and one sister, Maryann Misurelli.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Yolanda will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church (7117 – 14th Avenue) with entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. A visitation with the family will take place at the church on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street, Kenosha WI 53142

(262) 6530667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com