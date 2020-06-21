Yolanda Ritacca

1921 - 2020

Yolanda Ritacca, 99, passed away June 16, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Madison. She was born March 17, 1921 in Aurora, IL and married Joseph Ritacca June 11, 1939. They lived and raised their family in Kenosha until Joe retired from the Kenosha Fire Department. After retirement they wintered in Venice, FL and summered in Lac du Flambeau. They were married for 69 years when Joe passed away. Yolanda loved the Gulf of Mexico, where she received her Red Cross Certificate for swimming over an accumulated 100 miles. She also loved the northwoods and their lakes where she swam, boated, and hosted numerous family events. She was also an avid watercolor painter and enjoyed creative writing.

She moved from FL to Sun Prairie, five years ago. She is survived by her children Salvatore (Rose)of Fountain Hills, AZ., Joseph (Joan) of Venice, FL., Rosemarie (Charlie) Herman of Sun Prairie and Jenniene (Ken) Mallilieu of Sierra Vista, AZ.; a sister, Sandra Marsh of Sheridan, IL; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren who were all blessed to have had her in their lives for so long.

Consider Memorial Remembrances to Agrace Hospice, Madison.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com