Yoshie Vaughn
1950 - 2020
Yoshie Vaughn, 84, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home, with her family at her side.

Born in Fujisawa, Japan, on October 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Siichi and Echi (Suzuki) Kosaka.

On June 20, 1960, she married John F. Vaughn in Tokyo. They met on the naval base where she worked as a teletype. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2010.

Becoming an American Citizen was a proud moment in her life. She was employed in the US as a seamstress at Jockey for many years and later worked as a cook at Carthage College. Yoshie enjoyed playing BINGO and cards with her friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Joseph (Tamara) Vaughn; three grandchildren, Joshua (Kaitlin) Vaughn, Angela (Josh) Kaye, and Brianna Vaughn; two sisters; two brothers; and her beloved dog, Missy.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6th, at Proko Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society, https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/donate, would be appreciated by her family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 5, 2020.
