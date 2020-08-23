1/1
Yvonne D. DiVincenzo
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Yvonne D. DiVincenzo

1946 - 2020

Yvonne D. DiVincenzo age 73 of Twin Lakes, WI. died August 17, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1946. The daughter of the late Rudolph and Delores (Plecki) Slezak. On October 24, 1970 in Chicago, IL. she was united in marriage to John DiVincenzo who preceded in death on July 26, 2017.

During her life she enjoyed doing crafts and DIY projects. She liked to cook and bake. Yvonne and her husband also liked going boating on Lake Elizabeth. She was an avid football fan and liked the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers and College Football.

She is survived by her son Michael (Emily) DiVincenzo. Further survived by her cousin John (Laura) Plecki, Brother in law Frank (Lee) DiVincenzo and Sister in law Rose Marie "Babe" Schauer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until time of services. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we will be regulating the number of people in the funeral home at any given time to no more then 50. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required per CDC guidelines. A private family funeral will be held. Online condolences and remembrance may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials in her name may be made to Love Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved