Yvonne D. DiVincenzo

1946 - 2020

Yvonne D. DiVincenzo age 73 of Twin Lakes, WI. died August 17, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1946. The daughter of the late Rudolph and Delores (Plecki) Slezak. On October 24, 1970 in Chicago, IL. she was united in marriage to John DiVincenzo who preceded in death on July 26, 2017.

During her life she enjoyed doing crafts and DIY projects. She liked to cook and bake. Yvonne and her husband also liked going boating on Lake Elizabeth. She was an avid football fan and liked the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers and College Football.

She is survived by her son Michael (Emily) DiVincenzo. Further survived by her cousin John (Laura) Plecki, Brother in law Frank (Lee) DiVincenzo and Sister in law Rose Marie "Babe" Schauer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until time of services. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we will be regulating the number of people in the funeral home at any given time to no more then 50. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required per CDC guidelines. A private family funeral will be held. Online condolences and remembrance may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials in her name may be made to Love Inc.