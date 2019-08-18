Zachary A. Pasco

Zachary A Pasco, 38, passed away on Wed. July 24, 2019 surrounded by family, after a 3 1/2 year battle with multiple myeloma.

Zach was born on Nov, 13 1980 in Kenosha , to William and Barbara (Gilbert) Pasco. He loved all things outdoors, his wide variety of pets, fishing and wrestling. Zach also participated in drug trials and wished to be donated for cancer research in hopes of helping others.

Survived by his father Williams of Rayland, Ohio, his mother Barbara Pasco (Kenosha), his brother Jeffrey Pasco (Kenosha) his two precious nieces, Tabitha and Arielle Pasco whom he affectionately referred to as Thing 1 and Thing 2. Also survived by his half brother Erik of Green Bay, maternal grandparents Carl and Vera Gilbert, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many amazing friends.

Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Earl and Nevada Pasco of Ohio.

Memorial Services will be held in the near future.