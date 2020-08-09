1/1
Zenonas Lukauskas "Zeno" Lukauskas
Zenonas ""Zeno"" Lukauskas

Zeno Lukauskas, age 98 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stefanija Lukauskas.

Zeno is survived by his daughter, Kristina Murphy; his son, Arvid Lukauskas, his grandsons, Robert and Michael Lukauskas, and his nephew, John Patasius.

Zeno was a dedicated employee of the MacWhyte Corporation and an active member of the Lithuanian-American Community. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader and was always eager for a good debate.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. George Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, to the Kenosha Public Library, 1500 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. George Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
