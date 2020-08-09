Zenonas ""Zeno"" Lukauskas

Zeno Lukauskas, age 98 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stefanija Lukauskas.

Zeno is survived by his daughter, Kristina Murphy; his son, Arvid Lukauskas, his grandsons, Robert and Michael Lukauskas, and his nephew, John Patasius.

Zeno was a dedicated employee of the MacWhyte Corporation and an active member of the Lithuanian-American Community. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid reader and was always eager for a good debate.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in St. George Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, to the Kenosha Public Library, 1500 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated.

