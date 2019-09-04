|
BELDING Thomas Newton, 85, entered eternal life on Sat., Aug. 31, after battling a long illness. Tom was born in Hastings, NE and grew up in Neosho, MO, the son of the late O.W. and Leila Belding. He graduated from Culver Stockton University in Missouri and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Tom belonged to Central Christian Church and was an oil broker for Ohio Kentucky Oil Corp. Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara; daughter, Mary Ann (Jeff) Rawlings; sons, David (Leisa) Belding, Tommy Belding; grandchildren, Jessie, Leanna, Emily (fiancé, Devin), Zach, Josh, Brittany (fiancé Phillip), and Amanda (SoSo); great grandchildren, Tre, Malik, Natalia, and Kirsten; niece, Karen (Jon) Smith; nephew, Mark (Kathy) Averett; numerous nieces and nephews; and his precious dog, Dusty. Also surviving are his extended family, Cynthia Schnabel, Chris Hall, Lisa (Dean) Schwartzenberg, Nancy (Craig) Dollar, Tyler Dollar, Mitchell Dollar; sister-in-law, Sue (Bill) Foust, Lynn McNeil, and Steven Foust; brothers-in-law, Robert Mitchell (Donna Eggemeir), Robbie (fiancée Michelle) Mitchell, and Chris (Kasi) Mitchell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia (Frank) Averett. The family extends a thank you to the Cardinal Hill Hospital Stroke Unit. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm Thurs., Sept. 5 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Elizabeth King. Visitation will be 12 pm Thurs. until the service time. Please send any donations in Tom's memory to Cardinal Hill Stroke Unit, 2050 Versailles Rd., Lexington, KY 40504 or the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave. Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019