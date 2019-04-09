Resources More Obituaries for Catesby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catesby

Obituary Flowers 93, widow of Laurance S. Simpson, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Stoneleigh House in Bourbon County, KY she was the daughter of the late Catesby and Sallie Spears. Pat attended Paris Public Schools, and graduated from National Cathedral School and Bryn Mawr College. She taught classical literature at the University of Kentucky and was a long time member of Lexington Friends Meeting. Pat had a great love and commitment for a number of environmental causes; and was active in peace and social justice issues until her death. She also enjoyed hands on farm work - actively working out on her farm until late in her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Lockhart Spears, and her sister, Sally Hinkle. She is survived by her four children, Laurance III (Chris Westover), Catesby, Matt, and Lockhart (Ella); two grandsons, Laurance Simpson IV, and Catesby W. Simpson; a step-granddaughter, Elina Drevina; and one brother-in-law, Jock (Nancy) Simpson. A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lexington Friends Meetinghouse with a memorial service following the visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Paris Bourbon Co. YMCA or a . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019