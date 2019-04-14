Resources More Obituaries for DARSIEJEFFREY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DARSIEJEFFREY

Obituary Condolences Flowers DARSIE Jeffrey L. Darsie, Lexington native, Assistant Attorney General for Maryland, and lover of thoroughbred racing and books, passed away in his sleep on April 5 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, following a long struggle with cancer. He was 56. Jeff attended The Lexington School, where he made many dear, life-long friends. One of them, Wyn Morris, described the special bond Jeff maintained for decades with this group: "Jeff was in many ways the heart of a small group of friends who had many adventures together for over forty years. One could argue that he was often the brain as well." Jeff later attended the Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he cultivated a talent for creative writing, and was an unusually insightful reader and critic. Friend and classmate Lily King says "Jeff had one of the most intriguing minds I've encountered and my throat used to hurt from laughing so much. Our love and friendship has been one of the biggest gifts in my life." Following college, Jeff attended Michigan Law School. He began his legal career in the Honors Program at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., then lived in Baltimore. He later returned to Lexington where he maintained an active practice as both a lawyer and trusted business advisor. Jeff later returned to Baltimore, and served as an Assistant Attorney General for Maryland. He was assigned to the Opinions and Advice Unit of the Office, where he worked on the formal, published Opinions of the Attorney General and advised other lawyers in the Office on the most complex legal questions arising in state government. Jeff's interests were many and varied. He was extraordinarily well-read, and renowned for recommending great works of literature and history to friends and family. He had a particular passion for World War II history, and had read practically everything written about and by Winston Churchill. He also loved thoroughbred racing. Longtime friend Pat Madden recalls, "Jeff was way ahead of his time when it came to both betting on horses and his speed rating system. He developed his own speed rating system when that was unheard of. Now, the Daily Racing Form publishes Andy Beyer's speed rating figures and there are several services which provide their own speed ratings for private customers. It's almost as if he was clairvoyant about what would become important to have an edge when it came to betting on horses." Jeff is survived by his mother, Jenny Darsie of Lexington, his step-mother Gay Darsie of Boca Grande, Florida and Versailles, Kentucky. His father, John C. Darsie Jr., passed away in 1994, and his brother, John C. Darsie III passed away in 2011. He was as beloved as an immediate family member by his aunt, Judy Parente of Falls Church, Virginia, his uncle, William (Bill) Flynn of Cumming, Georgia, and his nephew, John Patrick Darsie, of Los Angeles, California. Celebrations of the life of Jeffrey L. Darsie will be held in Lexington and Baltimore at a time to be announced later. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries