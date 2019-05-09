|
|
|
GRIGGS Michael "Cole" age 62, passed away at his home on May 2, 2019. He was born November 21, 1956, in Hyden, Ky., to the late John Minor and Ann Cole Griggs. He is survived by 4 brothers John (Marita), Tommy (Donna), Bob, Joe and 2 sisters Janie, Rebecca Kundinger (Wade). He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Sheila Griggs. Also, he had many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Mr. Griggs graduated from Tates Creek High School in 1975 and retired from the Ky. Department of Transportation. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Cole on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm. It will be held at Clark Legacy Center, 601 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019
Read More