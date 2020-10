37, died Oct. 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at King's Way Church, 4175 Lexington Road, Versailles. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, October 29 and 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, October 30 with the funeral following at 7:00 PM Friday. A graveside service will be held at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 AM.