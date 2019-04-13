|
LILLY Nellie E. Sartin, 87, widow of Robert M. Lilly, died peacefully at Rose Manor on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Sartin. She was a member of Arlington Christian Church. Survivors are two children, Robin (Joan) Lilly, Lexington, and Joseph A. "Tony" Lilly (Traci), Mt. Pleasant, SC; three grandchildren, Robert M. Lilly, Grace Lilly and Luke Lilly; and one great-grandchild, Madelyn Grace Lilly. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother that will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn, Jessie and Josephine. Funeral service will be 12 noon Mon., April 15, 2018 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. Memorials are suggested to Arlington Christian Church, 1206 North Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 13, 2019