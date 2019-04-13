Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Resources
More Obituaries for LillyNellie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LillyNellie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LillyNellie Obituary
LILLY Nellie E. Sartin, 87, widow of Robert M. Lilly, died peacefully at Rose Manor on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Sartin. She was a member of Arlington Christian Church. Survivors are two children, Robin (Joan) Lilly, Lexington, and Joseph A. "Tony" Lilly (Traci), Mt. Pleasant, SC; three grandchildren, Robert M. Lilly, Grace Lilly and Luke Lilly; and one great-grandchild, Madelyn Grace Lilly. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother that will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Carolyn, Jessie and Josephine. Funeral service will be 12 noon Mon., April 15, 2018 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. Memorials are suggested to Arlington Christian Church, 1206 North Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40505.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now