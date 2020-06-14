LongarzoWilliam

LONGARZO William "Bill", U.S. Army Colonel, Ret., of Lexington, career military officer and entrepreneur, husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away on his birthday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 84. A service will be held at 11AM June 15th at Camp Nelson, where he will also be laid to rest. As Covid-19 rules are still in effect the service will be limited to immediate family members. He was born in New York City, on June 8, 1936, to George Longarzo and Ann (Mattioli) Longarzo. He grew up in Bronx, NY, and graduated from Concordia Prep in 1953. Col Longarzo's military journey began as he was Commissioned through the U.S. Army Officers Candidate School (OCS). He entered active duty in April of 1958 and had a distinguished 31 year military career as a Field Artillery and Army Aviation Officer, finally retiring as a Colonel in 1989. Bill attended the Artillery Officer Basic Course, Army Rotary Wing Qualification Course, (1965), UH-1 (Huey) Instructor Pilot Course, Field Artillery Officers Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College (1973) and U.S. Air Force Air War College (1978). Bill was also a graduate of Park College, Missouri (1974), with a BBA in Economics, and Auburn University (1979), with an MBA, concentration in Economics, graduating Summa Cum Laude. He was also fluent in both German and Italian. Throughout his Army career Bill was assigned around the world with tours to Korea, Vietnam (101st Airborne Division Aviation), as well as Commanding Army Aviation units in Germany, and then as a Senior Staff Officer assigned to Headquarters Allied Forces Southern Europe, Naples Italy. His military leadership culminated when he assumed command of New York Area Command and Fort Hamilton, NYC in June 1985. While on active duty Bill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross given his extraordinary achievement while in support of operations and by heroism while participating in an aerial flight during combat. Additionally Bill was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, National Defense Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, RVN Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Service Stars, the Air Medal, Senior Army Aviator Badge, and Four Overseas Service Bars On 2 June 1987, the President of the Republic of Italy, Francesco Cossiga, presented Colonel Longarzo with the "Cavaliere Ordine al Merito della Repubblica Italiana" which translates to "Knight of The Order of Merit of the Italian Republic". This is the highest ranking honor of Italy, and is awarded for & merit acquired by the nation & in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service, and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities and for long and conspicuous service in civilian and military careers. After developing a love for cars in his youth, Bill pursued a civilian career in the automotive business as he joined his son Eddy in operating The Auto Gallery here in Lexington. Not completely done with being a Colonel Bill was given a Commission as an Honorable Colonel in the Order of Kentucky Colonels which he was immensely proud of. In his spare time Bill loved to read a book a day and play golf as a member of Greenbriar Country Club in Lexington. Bill is survived by his wife, Lillian Longarzo; his children, Eddy and Mike, daughters-in-law Sandy and Lani longarzo; his grandchildren, Mica, Lauren, Katie, Ryan and Alec Longarzo; and his sister Dorina Longarzo. He is predeceased by his parents, and son, Patrick Longarzo. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation on his behalf to the Veterans Administration or Lexington Fire Department & EMT, which both meant a lot to him. Bill recently identified with the following quote, and often shared it, as he related to current events "Tame the savage beast and make gentle the life of this world. That last day does not bring extinction to us but change of place." - Marcus Tullius Cicero



