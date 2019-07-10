Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WalkerRonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WalkerRonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WalkerRonald Obituary
WALKER RONALD EUGENE On July 4 his peaceful spirit went home to be with his Lord. Born August 24, 1949 to the Late Filmore & Launa Walker. He leaves his loving memories to his fiancé, sister: brother: eight children, three step children, a host of grandchildren & great grandchildren; nephews & niece; a host of cousins, and friends; a long time special friend: Visit Fri. July 12, 10am-12, Serivces at noon at Victory Apostolic Church 3217 Bracktown Rd. Smith & Smith FH in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.