Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
859-272-3414
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Cathedral
A. F. Dawahare

A. F. Dawahare Obituary
DAWAHARE A. F., 87, husband of Jeanne Marie Maloof Dawahare and retired former Pres. and CEO of the Dawahare chain of clothing stores, died Thurs., July 18, 2019. Born in Neon, KY, he was a son of the late Srur and Selma Cury Dawahare. He was a graduate of MMI, Harvard University and received his MBA from the Harvard Business School. He was a member of the Keeneland Club, Thoroughbred Club, Harvard Club of NY and Lexington, and served on the board of the KY and National Retail Federation. Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by four children: Julie D. (Vincent) Smith, Jimmy F. (Julia) Dawahare, Michael M. (Tracy) Dawahare, all of Lexington and Susie M. (Andrew) Coiner, Paducah, KY: five grandchildren; Patrick J. Smith, Sam Dawahare and Celia Dawahare, all of Lexington, Elisabeth Dawahare, Wash. D. C. and Lilly Coiner, Paducah. Services 11 am Mon. at Christ the King Cathedral. Visitation 5-8 pm Sun. at Milward-Man 'O War, Trent Blvd. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019
