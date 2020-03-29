|
|
Born in Detroit in 1927, Jim went on to become an army veteran, IBM engineer, athlete, youth baseball coach, Scout Master, and a leader in his church. He was also a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful grandfather, and role model in his many communities. After graduating from Southeastern High School in Detroit, Jim joined the Army in 1946 where he served in Okinawa and the Philippines. Returning to civilian life, Jim played baseball professionally with the Chattanooga Lookouts until injuries cut his promising career short. Undeterred, he earned his degree in Industrial Engineering while working at Hudson Motor and Chrysler. Jim and his wife, Rita, moved to Lexington in 1952. He worked for Square D and then IBM as an Engineer of Automation Systems, where he remained for nearly 20 years. Rita passed away in 1985 after 32 years of marriage. He spent the last 33 years married to Frankie Evans, traveling the world, immersed in their church and spending time with their friends and dogs in Lexington. Jim was never one to do things in half measures, he immersed himself in his community, as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, President of the congregation at St John’s Lutheran Church, Scout Master for 8 years and District Chairman for the Lexington region Boy Scouts of America. He helped lead and coach the Gardenside Little League and was involved in the Elks, Junior Achievement, and was president of the Institute of Industrial Engineers. He was also the ultimate sportsman, golfing into his 80’s and winning numerous medals in the Senior Olympics. Jim embraced everything he did with generosity and enthusiasm, leaving his family and friends with the ultimate example of humility, leadership, discipline, adventure, and a joy of life. Jim is survived by Frankie Harvener, son Ken (Hope) of Lexington, daughter Karen Aicklen (Don) of Cincinnati, and grandchildren, Charlie and Jamie Harvener, Emily Johansen (Christian), Sarah Aicklen, and John Aicklen and great grandsons, Oliver and Charlie Johansen. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund, 516 Pasadena Dr, Lexington, KY 40503. A private service will be held Tuesday, March 31st. A memorial will take place at a later date with friends and family. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2020