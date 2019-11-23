|
|
|
77 of Orlando, passed from this life on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Rockcastle Health & Rehabilitation Center in Brodhead. He was born in Barbourville, KY on December 2, 1941 the son of Lathat and Viola Fredrick Jones. He was a retired painter for General Motors Corporation and was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by a son, Rodney Jones and wife Jonimae of Brodhead; two daughters, Teresa Renner and husband, Wendell, Jr. and Debbie Renner and husband Danny, both of Orlando; five brothers, Winston and Frances Jones of Brodhead, Glen Jones of North Carolina, Harold and Karen Jones of Lorain, OH, Dwayne and Laura Jones of Birmingham, OH, and Randy Jones of Richmond, IN; and four sisters, Shirley and Crawford Griffith and Brenda and Ernest Boyd, both of Wakeman, OH, and Irene and Joey Gholson and Audrey Hardwick, both of South Amherst, OH. Also surviving are five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Jones; two brothers, Jerry Jones and Barry Jones; and two sisters, Faye Combs and Judy Jones. Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be conducted Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Owens. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 1:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Jones’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 23, 2019