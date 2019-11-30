|
70 of Sand Springs, passed from this life on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on November 13, 1949 the son of Eddith Payne. He was a retired school bus driver and road worker for Rockcastle County School System and Road Department. He was a member of Sand Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being with his family. He is survived by his children’s mother, Bernice Marler of Mt. Vernon; a daughter, Lisa Marler and Pate Bullock of Mt. Vernon; a step-son, Kenneth Jo “Jody” Graves of Richmond; three grandchildren, Anthony Bullock, Dana Bullock, and Pate “Littleman” Bullock, Jr., all of Mt. Vernon; one future great granddaughter, Addilyn Bullock; five brothers, Junnie Paul Renner, Chad and Kathy Payne, Jessie Payne, and George Payne, all of Mt. Vernon, and Ernie Payne of Rochester, WA; and one sister, Margaret Payne and fiancé Don Rowland of Brodhead. Many nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eddith Payne; a son, Frankie Marler; and a sister, Maisie Kirby. Funeral services for Mr. Marler will be conducted Saturday, November 30 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Zandal Hasty. Burial will follow in the Marler Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Friday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Marler’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 30, 2019