Aaron Eleazer Baker
BAKER Aaron Eleazer, unexpectedly departed this life on August 8, 2020. Tibby as he was affectionately known was born on May 24, 1955 to the late Joann Doram Smith and Dycus Baker. Tib spent his formative years in Danville and London, Kentucky before moving to Louisville where he resided until his death. He was a self-made man who owned his own business, a fan of UK basketball, and a helleva basketball player in his day. Tib was predeceased by his parents but leaves to mourn, his children: Tiffanie, Andy, Jessica and Aaron Jr., a sister Karen Cornelison, Kim the love of his life, and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and friends. Graveside services will be on August 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Hill-in-Dale cemetery in Danville, Kentucky.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 20, 2020.
