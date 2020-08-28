passed away on August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Leach. Survivors include his mother, Carla Smith; sister, Meredith Deters (Nick); daughter, Catie Turner (Christina, mother of Catie); grandfather, Lewis Leach (Barbara); aunts, Chris French (Darrell) and Nancy Smith; uncles, Kenneth Leach and Danny Leach (Sharon); cousins, Chase Smith, Tara Wagoner, and Tiffany Leach. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday, August 28 at David’s Fork Baptist, 3245 N. Cleveland Rd. Lexington.