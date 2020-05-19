Aaron Jamal Duke
1982 - 2020
DUKE Aaron Jamal, On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Lord called his son, Aaron Jamal Duke, home to be with him. Aaron was born on June 11, 1982 in Louisville, KY to Tony and Eileen Kentz Duke. Aaron was the grandson of the late Bill and Nellie Kentz (Nicholasville, KY), the late James Edward Duke (Louisville, KY), and the late Rev. James L. and Anne C. Duke Martin (Louisville, KY). Aaron accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at a young age and trusted God to help him throughout his life. Aaron grew up in Nicholasville, KY and graduated from East Jessamine High School. He played high school football and was the varsity basketball manager for several years. Aaron had a lovable and kind heart. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Aaron was gifted and knowledgeable about cars and computers, and he often helped friends and family with their computers. Aaron loved riding his motorcycle. Although he battled through a lifetime of kidney failure, Aaron was a fighter. He fought "the good fight of faith". He always had a smile and an encouraging word, regardless of his health. Aaron is survived by his mother, Eileen Kentz Meads; father, Tony R. Duke; one brother, Gordon (Emerie) Duke; one sister, Lauren R. Duke; two nephews, Tyson Duke and Jordan Duke, one niece, Devon Duke, a special uncle, Van (Linda) Kentz, several aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends across the nation. Burial at Locust Grove Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O. L. Hughes and Sons Mortuary - Lexington
322 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 233-7112
