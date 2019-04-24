|
Aaron Drew Nickerson, 28, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Jessamine County, Kentucky as the result of an automobile accident. He was born in Williamsburg, Virginia on May, 21, 1990 to Timothy Ray Nickerson and Kathy Louise Unger Nickerson. Aaron was in the Masters Program at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. In addition to his parents he is survived by three siblings, Emily Nickerson, Matt Nickerson and Jacob Nickerson. A Memorial Service will be held in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nickerson family in their time of need. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
