Mr. Aaron Wayne Garrett, age 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was the son of Aaron Clevo and Eva Cora (Pryor) Garrett. He was also preceded in death by his great-grandson, Storm Dawson Garrett. He is survived by his wife, Diania (Cross) Garrett, one daughter, Jennifer (Johnny) Bowlin, two sons, Adam (Lisa) Garrett and Rodney Garrett, all of Albany, Kentucky, one brother, Larry Max Garrett of Quaker City, Ohio, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew, along with many other relatives and friends. The Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell New Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Grant officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Wednesday at Campbell-New Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Lands Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements