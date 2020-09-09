1/1
Abner Laverne Perkins
PERKINS Abner Laverne Born May 20, 1937, in Cairo, GA. A long-time resident of Lexington, KY, died Fri., Sept. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his: father, Rev. T. A. Perkins; mother, Mildred Perkins; sister, Yvonne Rose; brother, Ronald G. Perkins. Survivors include his: loving wife of 61 years, Inez Perkins; son, Bishop Dr. Derwood L. Perkins (Jean); daughter, Melody Mayfield (Mark); four grandchildren Lauren Henderson (Danny); Rev. Kayla Perkins Beck (Robert); Joshua Mayfield; Desireé Denham (Matthew); Four great grandchildren: Brooklyn Henderson; Audrey Henderson; Anderson Beck; Daylen Denham. Mr. Perkins was a faithful member and elder of the Man O' War Church of God. Mr. Perkins served 43 yrs. as the Assistant District Engineer, District 7, of the KY State Highway Department. Funeral held at Man O' War Church of God, 1501 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY 40515. Visitation 11:00 am 1:00 pm. Funeral at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Service conducted by Bishop Mitchell Tolle, Sr, Bishop Richard Ussery, and Bishop Dr. Derwood L. Perkins. Masks and social distancing requested. To view service: www.facebook.com/manowarchurch.main/live/. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of A.L. Perkins to the Man O' War Church of God Building Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
