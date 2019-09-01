|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mom on August 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and a lot of love. Born on Nov. 12, 1937, she was predeceased by her parents, Ottorino and Maria Ferrari, and her sister Giulia Ferrari. She is survived by the people that brought her the greatest joy in life, her children: Diego d'Angelo, Valeria (Mark) Niehaus, Serena (Jeffrey) Barry, Federico (PeraChanel) d'Angelo, her grandchildren: Alexander, Landon, Andrew, Julia, Emma, Paola, Jeff Jr. Patrick, Brendan, and Cristin. She is also survived by her sister Orietta Letizia, and nieces, Claudia and Marzia and nephew, Stefano. Ada was born and raised in Rome, Italy where she became a lover of art but most of all classical music and Opera. She taught many people how to listen to and love opera. If you knew Ada, you knew she especially loved German tenor Jonas Kaufmann for whom she traveled all over the world to watch live. Ada had the kindest heart. We will miss her for all eternity and are so grateful that we got to be the ones to call her mom. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept 21st, at 289 Meadow Valley Rd. Lexington, from 3-5pm, all are welcome. Services and burial will be held at a later date in Rome, Italy. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019