|
|
SMITH Ada Lee Brown 91, of Ezel, Kentucky passed quietly Monday afternoon at Central Baptist Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Pomeroyton, Kentucky on August 25, 1928 to William "Bill" Brown and Lila Culbertson Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Smith, by her siblings, Elmer Brown, Glenn Brown, Earnest Brown, and Larlie Kilburn, and by her son Larry Ray Smith. She is survived by her younger brother Edison Brown and wife Wanda of Dayton, Ohio, by her son Prentice Lenwood Smith and daughter-in-law Nannette Robinson Smith of Lexington, her son, Anthony Earl Smith of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, and her grandsons, David Prentice Smith and wife Jill Christine Smith of Boise, Idaho, and Stephen Ray Smith and wife Natasha Noel Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and by many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Grove Community Church for many years and a member of Pomeroyton Union Church, and for the last years, she attended Southside Church of Christ in Lexington. Except for illness, she never missed church. Her love, her smile, and her laughter will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation and funeral services will be at the Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home in West Liberty. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 6pm to 9pm. Funeral services will be at 1pm on Friday, October 11, with the burial following at Ezel Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2019