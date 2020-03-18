|
Addie Bell Dean Stokley passed away on March 14, 2020. Addie was born in Franklin County, Kentucky on December 19, 1920. She was 13 years old when her father, a Methodist minister, died unexpectedly, forcing the family to live in various towns across central Kentucky and settling in Wilmore. Addie attended Midway Junior College, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and served with the Red Cross in the Philippines and Korea during WWII. Addie was involved in Kentucky State government and politics for most of her working years. She was personal secretary to three governors beginning in 1949. Other positions included Executive Secretary to the Commission on the Status of Women, County and State Chairwoman for the Democratic party, Executive Director of the Board of Claims and Crime Victims Compensation Board, the first woman to be elected as the Chief House Clerk for the Ky General Assembly (1972-1975), and Commissioner of Personnel (1976-1979). She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, R.S. (Stoke) Stokley, a Frankfort businessman, and her stepdaughter June Stokley. She is survived by her sister, Mary Dean Brunstetter, who resides in Wesley Village in Wilmore. Addie and Stoke raised their niece, Virginia (Gena) Stokley and daughter Annie (David) Wolf, as their very own. Addie was also very close to her 13 nieces and nephews. Addie was a very active member of the Frankfort United Methodist Church. Due to the ban on social gatherings, the family has postponed her memorial service to a later date, which will be posted. Friends are invited to share pictures and stories at www.memories.com.au/skymorial/3044/addie-stokley. Donations may be made in her memory to: Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, One East Wacker Dr., Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020