Adonis Giovanni Moreno, 24, left this earthly world on Sunday, October 20, 2019. On February 16, 1995 Adonis was born to Iris Rodriguez in Kendall, Florida. He was a high school graduate and worked at Clay Ingels Company, LLC in Lexington, Kentucky. Adonis will be forever remembered by his mother and stepfather, Iris and Charles Brown, III, of Versailles, siblings, Nieveliz Brown, of Versailles, Falicia DelSol, Aisha DelSol, Rolando Lastre, all of Florida. On Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019