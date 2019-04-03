STURGIS Adrian Stonewall, 33 born Nov. 25,1985 to Yvonne Sturgis Gill and Wendell Leroy Howard. Adrian accepted Christ at an early age became a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He received his GED and was employed at Trane. Adrian leaves to cherish his memory his father Wendell Howard and loving mother Yvonne (Chet) Sturgis Gill, one daughter, three boys, five brothers Deonta & Jermonta Sturgis, Leroy Lee, Rosay and Darius Howard and three sisters LaToya Sturgis, Sierra & Nita Howard, a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, including special friends, ToneTone, Isaiah, Ebony, Nay Sligh, and Pooh. He loved to be surrounded by his family and friends. He would bring a smile to your face with his smile. He loved Michael Jackson's music and his dance moves, so much so he could put on a show that would "Rock Your World". If you knew him, you will smile, laugh, and just enjoy having his presence with you. Visitation from 11-1pm Fri. April 5th, service at 1pm House of God, SP Rawlings Building, 866 Georgetown St., Lexington, KY 40511. Arrangements by Hawkins-Taylor F.H. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary