Agnes G. McKinney, 90, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Scott County, Kentucky on February 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lula Bell Ralston Green. Agnes was a member of Northside Christian Church and former member of Porter Christian Church. She graduated from Sadieville High School in 1946, retired from Hoover, where she worked in accounts payable, and also worked at Bi-Water Farm & Greenhouse for 13 years. Agnes loved gardening and flowers, and among her other hobbies, she enjoyed bird watching, especially cardinals, liked to do embroidery, and she was an avid reader. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Danny Joe (Lynn) McKinney and Kathy Lynne (Jim) Jones, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, and her daughter-in-law, Thresea McKinney of Cary, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren, Joshua McKinney, April Mendzef, Nicole Blanton, all from North Carolina; Erin Mitchell, Joseph McKinney, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; James Jones of Louisiana, and Sandy Jones of Ohio; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Wiley of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Agnes is also survived by 4 special friends, Lonnie Conley, Gary Duncan, Len & Manesia Fister. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee McKinney, and 3 sisters & 3 brothers. Visitation for Agnes will be held at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11am - 2pm with service beginning at 2pm with Rev. Nic Skinner officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 1, 2019 Read More