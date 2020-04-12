|
SANDFORD Agnes, 79, passed away April 8, 2020. Born in Lexington to the late Selbert & Ethel Tucker, she was a lifelong member of South Elkhorn Christian Church. She touched so many lives with her genuine warmth and kindness. She enjoyed volunteering, reading, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Sandford, and three sisters: Barbara Smith, Lou Coyle, & Judy Buskirk. She is survived by her four children, Jim (Laura) Sandford, Kim (Frank) Gorman, Kevin (Kathy) Sandford, & David (Denise) Sandford; two granddaughters, Kathleen & Emily Sandford; two sisters, Marlene (Eddie) Davis and Peggy Thomas. A private service will be held Wednesday and a public celebration of her life well be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to South Elkhorn Christian Church or .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020