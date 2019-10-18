|
|
59, passed away on his birthday Friday, October 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with colon and bone cancer and Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Edna Marie Carson Belcher; Cody Terry, who he loved like a son; sisters, Darlene (Tom) Medlock, Mary Belcher, Peggy Belcher, and Dorothy Roberts; brothers, Ricky Belcher, Randy (Nancy) Belcher, Lee (Vicky) Belcher, and Billy Ray Pike; his dog, Princess; and his beloved cat, Guinevere. He was preceded in death by his son, Josheau Grant Belcher; his parents, William and Pearlie Caldwell Belcher; his dogs, Max and Meggie; and cat, Beach. Aisa was a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Health Care Administration. He spent more than 31 years in the health care field. He owned and operated Belcher Home Health in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and at one time owned a restaurant in Perryville. Most recently he was the CEO of a long term care facility in Columbus, Ohio. After the owners passed away, he returned to Lexington and managed GB Shoes and the Dollar General Store. He had made plans to return to a long term care facility as CEO or administrator. Aisa was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church where he loved and enjoyed his Sunday School Class, Grace and Truth. He was especially fond of his teacher, Bruce Carpenter and his wife, Carlletta and minister, Tommy Simpson. Aisa loved people and his life of service in management and the health care field speaks volumes of this as did his unwavering love and loyalty to countless friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 12 PM until 2:30 PM at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. A celebration of Life service will follow at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, Aisa requested you do a good deed for a needy person, or attend a church service. Aisa wished to thank all those who remembered him in prayer, sent cards and visited with him. His last request was to live until his 59th birthday and Edna by his side at death... God granted that prayer.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019