Al Rice, Jr., age 52, husband of Marie Rice, of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 31, 1967, to Alfred Rice, Sr. of Frankfort, Kentucky and Laura Gahan Rice of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Al worked with the Transportation Department as an employee of University of Kentucky. He enjoyed building and doing mechanical work. In addition to his wife, Marie and his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Jordan (Ryan) Kelsch, and Autumn Rice, both of Lexington, Kentucky and Allie Rice of Georgetown, Kentucky. He is also survived by his brothers: Matt Rice, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Andy Roesky of Brunswick, Ohio, and Michael Rice, sister: Amy Evans, of Leitchfield, Kentucky and his mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Pat Wasson of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. A memorial service for Al Rice will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215. Expression of comfort and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
