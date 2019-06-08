RICHARDSON Alan Dwayne, 61, passed away June 5 in Lexington. He was the husband of Rebecca Hudson Richardson, also of Lexington, and she survives him. Alan was born October 27, 1957 to Walter and Virginia Richardson in Monticello, Ky., where he grew up, and where his parents still reside. After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1979 with a business degree, Alan's career in the hardwood timber industry began, when he went to work with Wayne Lumber Company, the business established by his family in 1967. He held several positions with the company over the next 38 years, as well as with the family's second business, Wayne Dry Kilns. Alan was active with professional organizations within the state and had served on the Board of Directors and as President of the Kentucky Forest Industries Association. His public service also included serving as a Monticello City Councilman for 11 years, and most recently, as a trustee for the Kentucky Workers Compensation Insurance Fund. In 1992, Alan was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Brereton Jones. He loved UK sports, playing golf, traveling, and his Pug, Clinton, and had a knack for picking winners at Keeneland. And like most of us, Alan was a person of paradoxical qualities. Possessed with a mischievous sense of humor, he made controversial remarks to observe their unpredictable results, but never left anything to chance in the way a dishwasher was loaded. In addition to his wife and parents, Alan is survived by his sister, Robin Cady of Monticello; nephew Travis Cady of Washington, D.C. and niece Olivia Cady of Louisville; step-daughters Jennifer Regard (Andre) of Lexington and Bethany Pitino (Michael) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., and seven step-grandchildren: Michael, Declan and Quinn Curran; and Anna, Audrey, Alexandra and Collette Pitino. There will be a private graveside service in Monticello on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to one of Alan's favorite causes, Bluegrass Pug Rescue, Inc. at P.O. Box 19522, Louisville, KY 40259. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary