BLOOMFIELD Alan Fredric, a legend in the mail order and catalog business, died on June 8, 2020 at the age of 86 in Lexington, KY. Lexington has lost one of its greatest. He was born June 2, 1934, the only child of the late Minna and Hugo Bloomfield. Alan was preceded in death by his wives, Dana Stidham Bloomfield and Irene Caudill Bloomfield. He was a lifelong resident of Lexington, Kentucky and a graduate of Henry Clay High School, and he attended the University of Kentucky. After college, Alan joined his parents working at Bloomfield's, a ladies department store in downtown Lexington. In 1980, he pruchased Gall's Police Equipment Company (GALLS INC.) and built it into a national and international company providing police, fire, EMT, and military equipment. The company developed a catalog business which became the largest U.S. company for public safety equipment in the world. After being in business 5 years, Galls was awarded, "Catalog of the Year", by the National Catalog Association. The company grew from 4 to 450 employees and was sold to Aramark in 1996. Through the years, Alan served on numerous civic and private boards. In an effort to help young people, he generously provided scholarships for students at the University of Kentucky, and the Gatton College of Business and Economics. In 1996 he founded the National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED), was on the board of the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass, and in 1996 was inducted into the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame. He served on the board of Millersburg Military Institute, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, the Better Business Bureau, and Buggies Unlimited. In 2007 he was inducted into the Henry Clay Hall of Fame, was a UK Fellow, a member of the Lexington Club, and Grey Oak Country Club in Naples, FL. He was also a lifelong member of the Temple Adath Israel. Alan was an avid UK football and basketball fan, and he thoroughly enjoyed many years with his family and friends on his boat, "MALE ORDER", at Lake Cumberland. He especially enjoyed a good cigar, a dry martini, and a lively game of gin. He loved Frank Sinatra's "My Way" because that's exactly how he chose to live his life. His fantastic sense of humor, quick wit, contagious grin, his warm, generous heart, and endless jokes about his hair will be missed by his many friends and his entire family. He was absolutely one of a kind. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson Bloomfield and his children, Stacy Louise Bloomfield, Hugh Fredric (Kim) Bloomfield, David Lyle (Margaret) Trimble, Mark Blair (Wendy) Trimble, John Montjoy Trimble II and Nancy's children, Trisha Lauritzen, and John (Kara) Clark. Also, grandchildren, Brandon Lyle (Megan) Trimble, John Montjoy Trimble III, Margaret Blair Trimble, Peter Montjoy Barnard Trimble, Samuel Caudill Trimble, Ryan Alan Bloomfield, Nicholas Blake Bloomfield, Alana Corrinne Bloomfield, Lilah Irene Bloomfield, Victoria Blair Trimble, John Henry Trimble, and Nancy's grandchildren, Christian and Emma Lauritzen. And great-grandchildren, Beau Lyle and Katherine Kristin Trimble. A private service due to COVID resitrictions will be held at Milward-Broadway. Interment will be at the Lexington Cemetery. In honor of his legacy, Alan's family requests that memorial donations be directed to: Philanthropy Office - Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY, 40504. Memorial donations may also be directed to the Bloomfield Family Fund at Temple Adath Israel, 124 N. Ashland Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502. They also wish to express their sincere gratitude for the comfort and loving care provided by his dedicated caregivers and Hospice. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.